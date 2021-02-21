Teachers aware it may take a while before they get their first vaccine shot

BATON ROUGE – Starting Monday, teachers and staff will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor John Bel Edwards extended the priority list to include educators, though the process may take a while.

"The biggest thing is we’re just going to have to be patient because it's not happening overnight,” said Scott Devillier, the Superintendent of Zachary Schools.

Devillier told WBRZ, he plans to work with a local healthcare provider to bring vials of the vaccines to the schools for those who want the shot once more become available.

“It’s nice to have that thought that we’re worth it to get this vaccine, and while not all of us are in the at-risk category, we come home to people who are,” said Nicole Harvey, an AP biology teacher at Zachary High School.

Harvey said she was excited to hear that she’ll be one of the ones eligible. It will allow her to continue to do what she loves.

“It makes me feel secure, less anxious, and just better prepared to do my job,” said Harvey.

Superintendent Devillier says the past months have been difficult. A number of students and staff have had to quarantine for being exposed to the virus.

"Some days we're scrambling. We've had principals in classrooms all day. We grab central office staff and send them to school. We're making it work, but it has been stressful," said Devillier.

Both are pleased, though, they’re one step closer to being better protected from COVID-19.

"The higher risk categories needed to go first, that’s what needed to be done to keep people safe. Statistics are on our side at schools, statistics are on my side with my health but if I were to get sick, teaching would be incredibly hard,” said Mrs. Harvey.

This upcoming week, the state will receive 90,000 more doses of vaccines.