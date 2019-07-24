Teachers and parents to discuss SU Lab issues

BATON ROUGE- Southern University Laboratory School parents and teachers plan to hold a meeting about issues they have with the school.



The school’s parent-teacher organization and Kitten Club are seeking answers from school officials regarding “irregular hires, fires, suspensions of administrators, teachers and officer personnel.



In the 2015-2016 school year, the school has had three financial directors, financial problems, operational standards, disciplinary issues, site management and facility concerns, according to the organization.



In addition, there have been reports of incidents where students had guns on campuses and no security or lock down procedures took place.



Parents and teachers are also concerned that the requirement of certification for school leadership was removed from the job description for the school’s Director position that applicants interviewed for last week.



The community meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the dining room of the Jewel J. Newman Community Center at 2013 Central Road.