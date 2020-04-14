Teacher of the year charged with assaulting student in class

Photo: ABC 15 News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A high school's 2015 teacher of the year has been charged with assault and battery on a student in his classroom.

Media outlets report 48-year-old science teacher Timothy Beck turned himself in to police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Thursday. A police report based on the student's account says Beck saw him passing a note and told him to stop, then pulled him from his chair and threw him back into it, hitting a wall.

Beck's attorney, William Monckton, said other students at Myrtle Beach High School contradict the victim's version. He says police didn't have all the facts.