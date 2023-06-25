82°
Teacher fired for refusing to use trans student's pronouns
WEST POINT, Va. (AP) - A Virginia high school teacher who refused to use a transgender student's new pronouns has been fired.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the West Point School Board voted unanimously to dismiss Peter Vlaming after a four-hour hearing Thursday.
The 47-year-old French teacher had told his superiors at West Point High School that his Christian faith prevented him from using male pronouns for a student who had informed the school of his transition during the summer.
Vlaming's attorney, Shawn Voyles, says his client offered to use the student's name and to avoid feminine pronouns, but Voyles says the school was unwilling to accept the compromise.
Vlaming is considering a legal appeal.
The school system said in a statement that Vlaming was fired for insubordination. They wouldn't comment further, citing potential litigation.
