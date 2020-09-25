Teacher charged with hanging child by belt on chalkboard

CONYERS, Ga. - A former Atlanta-area elementary school paraprofessional who's accused of hanging a child by his belt from the classroom's chalkboard has been charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Media outlets report that Antonio Cammon, who worked as a paraprofessional at Shoal Creek Elementary School in Conyers, must report to jail by 6 p.m. Friday.

The school's principal, Tiwon Tony, said he found the 5-year-old child "hanging by himself" after hearing screams from teacher Tiffany Thomas's classroom on May 5.

Cammon was fired after the incident.

Cammon's attorney, Jackie Patterson, says it was an accident. He says Cammon had lifted the child, and the child's pants accidentally got caught on a hook on the chalkboard.

A teacher and another paraprofessional were arrested, but the judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence to charge them.