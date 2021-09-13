78°
Teacher at La. prison arrested; allegedly sneaking inmates cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol
BATON ROUGE - A contract teacher at Dixon Correctional Institute was arrested after allegedly sneaking inmates cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol.
Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 61-year-old Mark Shamburger is no longer allowed on Department of Corrections property.
Shamburger was booked in East Felecia Parish Jail for introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.
