Teacher arrested in child rape investigation to remain jailed without bond

LIVINGSTON – Cynthia Perkins, a Livingston Parish teacher entangled in a shocking child porn investigation also involving her sheriff's deputy husband, is being held without bond after a secretive motion was filed by the state Monday.

The judge's decision was in response to Perkins' request to waive her right to bond under the stipulation that she can request a future hearing.

The Attorney General's Office submitted written documents to the court Monday asking that Perkins be held without a chance to make bail. Details surrounding the allegations referenced in those documents have not been made public at this time, with the AG's office citing the sensitive nature of the crimes and investigation.

Perkins signed an oath stating she will have no contact with the protective order of the case (a minor). In addition to this, Perkins will be held without bail until her next court hearing before Judge Brenda Ricks, which is scheduled for November 7.

According to the Attorney General, Perkins, a former teacher, and her husband, who was a former lieutenant at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, were involved in producing and prepossessing child pornography. The two were also charged with rape.

