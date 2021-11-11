Teacher accused of abuse in Pointe Coupee Parish on paid leave, no charges pursued

LIVONIA - Deputies say charges will not be pursued against a teacher accused of locking a student inside a closet at a Pointe Coupee Parish high school.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent reported that a teacher punished her teenage daughter by locking her inside a closet at Livonia High School. The sheriff's office confirmed Tuesday it was investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said it had spoken with the teacher and investigated the school building. A spokesperson said it found no evidence that a student was locked inside the closet.

The findings were presented to the district attorney, who decided not to pursue charges.

The Pointe Coupee Parish school system Superintendent Kevin Lemoine told WBRZ the teacher was in his first year of employment with the school. He remains on paid administrative leave, and will stay on leave until the investigation is complete.