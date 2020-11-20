Taysom Hill expected to step in as Saints quarterback this Sunday, says NFL Insider Ian Rapoport

Drew Brees and Taysom Hill

NEW ORLEANS - With Drew Brees recovering from a severe injury, the New Orleans Saints will reportedly be depending on Taysom Hill to lead the team into their Sunday, Nov. 22 face-off against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Here is our full story on https://t.co/iLSuC0HswN on today’s breaking news that the #Saints are expected to start Taysom Hill on Sunday https://t.co/wKIqZIXYIU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2020

While Brees and his medical team tend to his broken ribs and collapsed lung, which are injuries Brees sustained during a recent game against the 49ers, Hill will be expected to deliver in his first time taking on the role of quarterback as an NFL player.

The announcement isn't official just yet, but is expected soon, Rapport says.

The Saints vs. Falcons game kicks off at 12 noon Sunday, Nov. 22 at the New Orleans Superdome.