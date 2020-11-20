Taysom Hill expected to step in as Saints quarterback this Sunday, says NFL Insider Ian Rapoport

77°
Friday, November 20 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - With Drew Brees recovering from a severe injury, the New Orleans Saints will reportedly be depending on Taysom Hill to lead the team into their Sunday, Nov. 22 face-off against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

While Brees and his medical team tend to his broken ribs and collapsed lung, which are injuries Brees sustained during a recent game against the 49ers, Hill will be expected to deliver in his first time taking on the role of quarterback as an NFL player.

The announcement isn't official just yet, but is expected soon, Rapport says.

The Saints vs. Falcons game kicks off at 12 noon Sunday, Nov. 22 at the New Orleans Superdome.

