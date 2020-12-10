Taylor Swift surprises fans with release of new album, 'Evermore'

69°
Thursday, December 10 2020
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Things are looking up for 'Swifties' who've been craving new music from their favorite pop singer.

Taylor Swift announced Thursday, via social media, that she intends to release a new album called 'Evermore' at midnight.

Swift went on to say the album is her ninth to date and she added that the music video for her single "Willow" would also be released at midnight.

Fans were treated to a shot of the album's track list, which includes a song called "Closure."

The standard version of Evermore features 15 tracks, and two bonus tracks have been added to its deluxe edition.

 

