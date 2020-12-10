Latest Weather Blog
Taylor Swift surprises fans with release of new album, 'Evermore'
Things are looking up for 'Swifties' who've been craving new music from their favorite pop singer.
Taylor Swift announced Thursday, via social media, that she intends to release a new album called 'Evermore' at midnight.
I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020
??: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW
Swift went on to say the album is her ninth to date and she added that the music video for her single "Willow" would also be released at midnight.
Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How to cope with the emotional effects of the pandemic
-
FDA to meet Thursday regarding approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine
-
Delays caused by Miss River Bridge crash begin to clear
-
West BR Police reportedly searching for male suspect tied to shooting
-
Police identify man killed on S. 20th Street Wednesday evening
Sports Video
-
Coach O caught slamming headset during blowout loss to Alabama
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday