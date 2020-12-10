Taylor Swift surprises fans with release of new album, 'Evermore'

Things are looking up for 'Swifties' who've been craving new music from their favorite pop singer.

Taylor Swift announced Thursday, via social media, that she intends to release a new album called 'Evermore' at midnight.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

Swift went on to say the album is her ninth to date and she added that the music video for her single "Willow" would also be released at midnight.

Fans were treated to a shot of the album's track list, which includes a song called "Closure."

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020