Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

3 hours 49 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, September 01 2019 Sep 1, 2019 September 01, 2019 4:29 PM September 01, 2019 in News
Source: Billboard
By: Paula Jones

Taylor Swift's new album, "Lover," swoops in to claim the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. This marks the biggest week for any album since Swift's last release, "Reputation," in 2017. 

The 29-year-old pop star's new album has racked up 679,000 album sales, which surpassed her record breaking first-week sales figures for "Reputation." 
  
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. 
  
"Lover" is Swift's sixth album to top the Billboard 200 chart.
  
