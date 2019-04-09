81°
Taylor Swift donates $113K to Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group

2 hours 40 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 April 09, 2019 6:48 AM April 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Music superstar Taylor Swift says the efforts of a Tennessee LGBTQ advocacy group to fight a handful of contentious bills moving inside the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly inspired her to make a sizeable donation.

According to the Tennessee Equality Project, Swift donated $113,000 to the organization on Monday. The group posted a handwritten letter from Swift, where she cited the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders who opposed a series of bills that they say target LGBTQ individuals.

Swift praised the religious leaders for giving all people a place to worship.

Known as the so-called "Slate of Hate," the bills include allowing adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples and preventing government agencies from considering a business's nondiscrimination policies when selecting a contract.

