Taylor Rubach - Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rubach is a reporter for 2une In on WBRZ. She joined the team August 9th 2021.

Rubach was born in Valdosta, Georgia where her dad was stationed in the Airforce. Her family then relocated to Metairie and in 2004 moved to Slidell where she grew up.

She attended Pope John Paul II Catholic High School in Slidell then went on to Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond Louisiana where she graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a concentration in Electronic Media.

Her first job was at KLAX-TC in Alexandria, LA as a multi-media journalist in 2015. In 2017, she started working at WXXV-TV in Gulfport and in 2018 was promoted to an anchor.

Throughout her career she’s won the Distinction in Videography Award for “The Big Game,” a sports show that airs on the Southeastern Channel and an interesting “Hairry Award” for News Anchor with the best hair in the state of Mississippi in 2019.

“I chose a career in TV because it’s something new every day. You’re constantly learning about what’s going on in the world and I love being able to communicate that with our viewers and inform them of any issues or news that they need or want to know about. I also like talking to people and listening to their concerns and trying to be that “helping hand” for them.” - Taylor Rubach

Taylor has two dogs, a mini husky named Nala and a border collie named Charlie. She loves trying new things- eating at restaurants and trying new foods (she LOVES food) or being active and discovering different sports like ax throwing. She’s a huge Saints and LSU fan so you might run into her tailgaiting one day.

Email: trubach@wbrz.com

Twitter account: @rubachtaylortv

Facebook account: Taylor Rubach

Instagram account: @taylorrubach