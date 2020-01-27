Tax season officially begins, Monday

Tax season has officially begun, with Jan. 27 marking the day Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically.

Click here to access Louisiana File Online, the state's free web portal for individual tax filers.

This website allows users to file returns and pay taxes electronically, check the status of individual income tax refunds, amend current and prior-year tax refunds, and request filing extensions.

Officials recommend using this free portal to file taxes instead of mailing tax forms in.

That said, filers who'd prefer to send in forms via snail mail will still be able to do so.

Click here for paper tax forms.

Users can also begin working on federal taxes, as the IRS has announced they will begin accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns from individual filers, Monday, Jan. 27.