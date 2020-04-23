Task Force responsible for reopening La economy conducts first meeting Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edward's hand-picked Louisiana Economic Recovery Task Force conducted its first meeting Thursday at 8:30 am.

The meeting, which was made possible via video conference, was open to the public.

It began with a briefing from congressional and legislative leadership discussing the state and federal response to COVID-19, as well as updates from healthcare and economic experts who detailed spefici medical concerns and economic impacts Louisiana faces.

Speakers who were invited to brief the task force included:

-Sen. Page Cortez, Louisiana President of the Senate

-Rep. Clay Schexnayder, Louisiana Speaker of the House

-David Stokes, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, Chief of Staff

-Dr. Catherine O’Neal, Assistant Professor of Medicine, LSU Health Sciences Center, and Chief Medical Officer, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

-Dr. Loren Scott, Louisiana Economist

The Economic Recovery Task force will take the lead in working with Governor Edwards to reopen Louisiana's economy in harmony with CDC guidelines and updates from local and federal health officials.

The Task Force plans to present its formal recommendations to legislatures by July 1.