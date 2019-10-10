Task force aims to prevent bullying-related suicides in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - As bullying-related suicide becomes an increasingly alarming issue across the nation, Louisiana officials are taking steps to decrease the state's number of self-harm fatalities.

Earlier this month, 13-year-old, Traeh Thyssen committed suicide and Baton Rouge Police opened an investigation into the incident, to determine whether or not the young man had been a victim of bullying.

In response to this incident, and to the shocking number of bullying-related suicides, state leaders are focusing on supporting children and teens in this regard.

They've created a task force that plans to meet on Thursday, Oct. 10 and get to the root of the issue by taking an in-depth look at exactly how many students are being bullied and who the bullies are.

The task force also hopes to use related data to implement initiatives designed to reduce the number of Louisiana's self-harm fatalities.

The meeting takes place on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in the Baton Rouge capitol building.

Legislators, agencies, parents and the general public are invited to attend.