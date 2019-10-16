64°
'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's wife and son killed

1 hour 22 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo Credit: ABC News
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely's wife was stabbed to death in their Southern California home by the couple's son, who police subsequently shot to death.
  
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's statement Wednesday said deputies found 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely dead with multiple stab wounds inside the house on Tuesday night.
  
The statement says deputies identified the suspect as the couple's son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, who was found outside the house after a search.
  
Authorities say after an unspecified threat, four deputies fired on Cameron Ely and he was killed.
  
There was no report of the 81-year-old Ron Ely being injured. An earlier sheriff's statements said an elderly man from the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
  
Ron Ely starred in a "Tarzan" TV series on NBC from 1966 to 1968.
  

