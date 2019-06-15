Latest Weather Blog
Target's tech trouble clogs stores with long checkout lines
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Target suffered a technological glitch that stalled checkout lines at its stores worldwide Saturday, exasperating shoppers and eating into sales at a prime time for retailers.
The outage periodically prevented Target's cashiers from scanning merchandise or processing transactions. Self-checkout registers also weren't working at times, causing massive lines in some stores.
Target temporarily closed some of its stores rather than risk aggravating shoppers.
Target acknowledged the checkout headaches in a tweet and apologized for the inconvenience without providing a timetable for fixing the problem. The Minneapolis company has yet to respond to inquiries from The Associated Press.
A Target employee was warning customers of the checkout trouble as they entered a San Francisco store early Saturday afternoon. Sales were still being completed after intermittent delays.
