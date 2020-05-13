Target employee breaks arm in fight with shoppers who refused to wear masks

LOS ANGELES - A pair of men who refused to wear masks inside a Target in California are facing battery charges after they allegedly broke a store security guard's arm.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the men were not wearing face coverings when they entered the Van Nuys store on May 1 and were confronted by employees. The two were being escorted out of the store when the fight broke out.

"As they approached the exit, one suspect, suddenly without provocation, turned and punched a store employee, causing him and the suspect to fall to the floor," police said in a statement.

The employee reportedly broke his left arm while on the floor as the fight erupted between the two men and store employees.

The suspects, identified as 31year-old Phillip Hamilton and 29-year-old Paul Hamilton, were arrested later that same day and booked on felony battery charges.

The injured employee was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

The incident happened about two weeks after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an emergency order requiring customers to wear masks inside grocery stores and other essential businesses.