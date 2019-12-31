Target employee allegedly caught stealing nearly $2,000 in merchandise

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly tried to shoplift thousands of dollars worth of items from a store where he worked.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says La'Vonta Bradley allegedly stole numerous high-dollar items, including an iPhone, iPad, a smartwatch and several Apple Airpods from the Target on Siegen Lane.

Bradley allegedly took the items while he was unloading delivery trucks and hid the merchandise in his storage locker until he could take them back home.

Deputies say Bradley had managed to leave the store with about $1,580 in stolen items. But he was caught trying to steal about $2,080 more in merchandise after management became suspicious.

He was booked on multiple charges of retail theft.