Tangled semis cause deadly crash on I-10

IBERVILLE- Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 westbound involving three 18-wheelers Thursday morning.

The collision happened before 9 a.m., backing up traffic near the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete. At least one person was killed, but it's unclear how many more may have been injured.

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story.