Tangipahoa River closed from Wilmer to Ponchatoula for cleanup efforts

Photo via. Northshore Riverwatch

ROSELAND - Tangipahoa Parish government issued an emergency closure of the Tangipahoa River from Ponchatoula to Wilmer on Sunday as groups are working on cleanup efforts from an explosion in Roseland.

The emergency proclamation said that there should be no marine traffic on the river except from emergency response teams. Anyone caught on the river without permission will be ticketed by LDWF.

WBRZ received photos of the Tangipahoa River outside of Independence, where boom operations are in place but it appears there is a large amount of oil in the water. WBRZ has asked LDEQ and the EPA how far the oil and debris has spread. We have not heard back.