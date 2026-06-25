Tangipahoa Parish woman crowned 2026 Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen

NEW ORLEANS — A 19-year-old from Tangipahoa Parish took home the title of 2026 Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen at the group's 104th annual convention.

Jean Treas earned the crown after competing with 21 young women from across the state. The contest included an interview about agriculture, a style show and an evening gown presentation.

When judges asked the finalists about the role of young people in shaping agriculture, Treas shared her perspective.

"Young people can change the future of agriculture by continuing to be a Farm Bureau member, buying local, meeting their farmers and creating connections to better their cultures," Treas said.

She said she is excited to represent Louisiana agriculture and plans to share stories from farmers and ranchers during her year as queen.

Treas is involved in her family's fifth-generation farm and enjoys connecting with the public through agritourism. She is working toward a degree in Occupational Health, Safety and Environment and wants to support Louisiana producers by focusing on farm safety.

As queen, Treas will attend statewide events and represent Louisiana at the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Mardi Gras Ball in Washington, D.C.

Averi Thibodeaux from Jefferson Davis Parish was first runner-up. Izabella Johnson from St. Martin Parish was second runner-up and also named Miss Congeniality.