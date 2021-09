Tangipahoa Parish will begin gradually reopening schools next week

Tangipahoa Parish announced Friday it will begin reopening schools Sept. 15, with more schools opening each weekday until Sept. 20.

As of Friday the parish says every campus has had power restored and the vast majroity or roadways are accessible. Based on conditions throughout the parish.

View the full schedule for reopening schools below.

STUDENTS REPORT: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

FACULTY/STAFF REPORT: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

ATHLETICS/EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES BEGIN: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2021

-AMITE ELEMENTARY MAGNET

-AMITE HIGH MAGNET

-AMITE WESTSIDE MIDDLE MAGNET

-ROSELAND MONTESSORI

-O. W. DILLON LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

-KENTWOOD HIGH MAGNET

-CHESBROUGH ELEMENTARY

-SPRING CREEK ELEMENTARY

-SUMNER MIDDLE

-SUMNER HIGH

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________



STUDENTS REPORT: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

FACULTY/STAFF REPORT: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

ATHLETICS/EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES BEGIN: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021

-LORANGER ELEMENTARY

-LORANGER MIDDLE

-LORANGER HIGH

-NATALBANY MIDDLE

-MIDWAY ELEMENTARY

-INDEPENDENCE

-LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

-INDEPENDENCE MAGNET

-INDEPENDENCE HIGH MAGNET

-LUCILLE NESOM MEMORIAL

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________



STUDENTS REPORT: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

FACULTY/STAFF REPORT: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

ATHLETICS/EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES BEGIN: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

-GREENVILLE PARK LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

-HAMMOND EASTSIDE MAGNET

-SLU LAB -HAMMOND HIGH MAGNET

-HAMMOND WESTSIDE MONTESSORI

-WOODLAND PARK MAGNET

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________



STUDENTS REPORT: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021

FACULTY & STAFF REPORT: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

ATHLETICS/EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACTIVITIES BEGIN: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

-CHAMP COOPER ELEMENTARY

-D. C. REEVES ELEMENTARY

-MARTHA VINYARD ELEMENTARY

-PERRIN EARLY LEARNING CENTER

-PONCHATOULA JUNIOR HIGH

-PONCHATOULA HIGH

-TUCKER ELEMENTAR