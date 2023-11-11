63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish to receive additional FEMA money for property elevations, acquisitions

5 years 3 months 3 days ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 August 08, 2018 12:49 PM August 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE- Tangipahoa Parish has received an additional FEMA grant to fund eight more property elevations and acquisitions.

Parish President Robby Miller said the grant will bring the total of FEMA-funded property elevations and acquisitions to almost 40 homes in the parish since the 2016 floods. According to the release, most of the properties that were elevated flooded at least twice during the past natural disasters.

The release also states that in most cases the selected properties are funded by FEMA at either 75 percent of the cost of the construction elevation or 75 percent of the market value to purchase the property if it has experienced multiple flood events.

Trending News

Officials say that during the past three years, the parish was able to bring more than $5,000,000 in federal FEMA funding for qualified applications through the program.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days