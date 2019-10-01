89°
Tangipahoa Parish: State of Emergency issued to establish burn ban

AMITE - Due to extremely dry conditions in the area, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has instituted a State of Emergency to establish a burn ban across Tangipahoa Parish.

The ban went into effect on Monday, September 30 and prohibits burning anywhere in Tangipahoa Parish.

In his official emergency declaration, Miller cited evidence that the parish is “threatened with an emergency situation due to the lack of rainfall over the past two months with no substantial rainfall forecasted.” He said that “coupled with the extreme heat in our area,” the parish faces “dangerous fire conditions.”

The state of emergency will remain in effect until further notice, Miller said.

