Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reporting several trees down in road after storm

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office advised of several trees down around the parish after a storm hit the Capital Area.

Officials showed a video of a tree down on Commercial Street north of Roseland.

Deputies also shared this list of trees down across the parish as of 9:45 p.m.:

