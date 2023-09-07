77°
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office looking for details on missing man
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office is looking for details on a person who's been reported missing for over a week.
Jonathan B. Davis, 49, was last seen on July 28. Family reported Davis left his residence on Glory Road in Ponchatoula, driving a gray motor-scooter with Louisiana license plate MC 712939.
Sheriff Edwards asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis to call 985-902-2032, or to call Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
