Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office locates runaway 13-year-old

UPDATE: Neville has been located in good health.

-----

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 13-year-old runaway from Ponchatoula.

According to police, Dhomynick Neville was last seen at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thursday when he left his residence on W. Pleasant Ridge Road in Ponchatoula.

Neville is described as an approximately 5-foot-10, 160 pound Hispanic male with brown eyes black hair. He was also last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and tan boots. 
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Neville is asked to call the sheriffs office at 985-748-8147.

