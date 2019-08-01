Tangipahoa Parish School System's network coming back online

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Computers within the Tangipahoa Parish School System's network are slowly coming back online following a cyber-attack in late July.

The district was one of several public school systems across Louisiana targeted in the cyber-attack.

Officials say it paralyzed the school system's network and impacted phone lines at the central office and schools across the parish. Authorities believe the people behind the attack were not after personal information and simply wanted to bring day-to-day operations to a halt.

The district is working with the Louisiana National Guard to check the network and bring it back online.

According to a press release, the cyber-attack will not effect the start of class on August 12.