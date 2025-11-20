Tangipahoa Parish K-9 gets brand new body armor vest

HAMMOND — A nonprofit organization donated a brand new body armor vest to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 Gunner.

The vest, donated by Vested Interest in K-9s, will help protect Gunner from bullets and stabbings in the line of duty.

TPSO said Vested Interest in K-9's has donated more than 6,000 U.S.-made vests to K-9s in all over 50 states since it was founded in 2009. Each vest is custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Vested Interest funds its vests largely through donations. A $1,050 donation sponsors one vest, but the organization accepts donations of any amount. Anyone interested in donating to or volunteering with Vested Interest in K-9s can click here.