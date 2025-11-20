77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish K-9 gets brand new body armor vest

3 hours 29 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, November 20 2025 Nov 20, 2025 November 20, 2025 1:46 PM November 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — A nonprofit organization donated a brand new body armor vest to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 Gunner.

The vest, donated by Vested Interest in K-9s, will help protect Gunner from bullets and stabbings in the line of duty. 

TPSO said Vested Interest in K-9's has donated more than 6,000 U.S.-made vests to K-9s in all over 50 states since it was founded in 2009. Each vest is custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Trending News

Vested Interest funds its vests largely through donations. A $1,050 donation sponsors one vest, but the organization accepts donations of any amount. Anyone interested in donating to or volunteering with Vested Interest in K-9s can click here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days