Tangipahoa Parish government preparing for Hurricane Francine

TANGIPAHOA - With Hurricane Francine moving eastward, Tangipahoa Parish could catch the brunt of it. Parish President Robby Miller says he is expecting heavy winds and rain. Tangipahoa received major damage during Hurricane Ida in 2021, leaving people wondering how preparation will be different.

"It's getting more and more serious for us in Tangipahoa Parish each update," Miller said.

Although Francine is not expected to hit as hard as Ida, he says necessary precautions will take place. Officials are making sure generators are up to date. Tangipahoa Parish Emergency Operations Center will be activated during the storm.

"In the event that our citizens need something, we're answering the phone, we have the necessary resources to respond appropriately," said Miller.

Designated equipment will be stationed throughout the parish in case of road closures.

"Please stay off the streets. Don't create an emergency because you didn't stay home," Miller said.

Shelters of last resort will also be open. The locations include Restoration Church in Robert. Amite Community Center and Brown's Chapel.

Miller also says the main priority after the storm will be helping those in need.

