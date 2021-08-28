88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish Government offices will be closed Monday

2 hours 1 minute 13 seconds ago Saturday, August 28 2021 Aug 28, 2021 August 28, 2021 1:01 PM August 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

AMITE—All Tangipahoa Parish Government offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 30, due to Hurricane Ida.
 
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the closure extends to the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill, which will be closed through Monday.
 
Parish officials are closely monitoring the forecast track and Miller encourages residents to stay tuned to local media and the TPG website, www.Tangipahoa.org, as well as the parish’s social media channels for all weather-related updates. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days