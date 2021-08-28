Tangipahoa Parish Government offices will be closed Monday

AMITE—All Tangipahoa Parish Government offices will be closed on Monday, Aug. 30, due to Hurricane Ida.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the closure extends to the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill, which will be closed through Monday.

Parish officials are closely monitoring the forecast track and Miller encourages residents to stay tuned to local media and the TPG website, www.Tangipahoa.org, as well as the parish’s social media channels for all weather-related updates.