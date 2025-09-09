75°
Tangipahoa Parish drug dealer pleads guilty to federal charges of selling meth, fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS — A Tangipahoa Parish man pleaded guilty in federal court to dealing fentanyl and methamphetamines, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
On Aug. 28, Rodney Berry, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, illegal use of a communications facility and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of meth.
Rodney, along with seven other people, sold the drugs throughout Tangipahoa Parish.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Hammond Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
