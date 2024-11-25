76°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for runaway teen
TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Nov. 17.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Blake Boudreaux was seen at Grace Baptist Church in Tickfaw on Sunday, Nov. 17. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He has brown eyes and brown curly hair.
Anyone with information can call 985-902-2031.
