91°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Robert
ROBERT — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen in Robert.
The woman, Ashley Hull, was last seen at the cove of the Highland subdivision off La. 445 in Robert.
The 39-year-old was last seen Friday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. wearing a white shirt and pink pajama pants.
Trending News
Anyone who sees Hull or knows where she is has been asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana black bear hunting lottery will open July 28
-
Fire off Staring Lane caused by 'electrical issues', two displaced
-
Cleaning employee arrested after allegedly stealing credit card from school board member's...
-
Gonzales, Livingston law enforcement arrest suspected meth dealer in Ascension Parish
-
Rebecca Harris appointed as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and...