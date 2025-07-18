91°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Robert

ROBERT — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a missing woman last seen in Robert.

The woman, Ashley Hull, was last seen at the cove of the Highland subdivision off La. 445 in Robert.

The 39-year-old was last seen Friday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. wearing a white shirt and pink pajama pants.

Anyone who sees Hull or knows where she is has been asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.

