Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for man who pulled gun on Hammond liquor store clerk

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who pointed a gun at a Hammond liquor store clerk in June.

Detectives were called to a liquor store in the 14000 block of Old Baton Rouge Highway in Hammond on Saturday, June 22. The clerk told deputies that a Black man who was shopping at the store was arguing with him over a purchase before pointing a gun at him.

The man was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, faded black jeans and a black shirt. He left the store in a black, newer model Honda Accord with three other people, deputies said.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about this suspect to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2072.