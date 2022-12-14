Tangipahoa Parish cuts school short in last-minute announcement, asks parents to pick up kids amid storm

After choosing to keep kids in school Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish school system gave parents a 30-minute notice that they would need to pick up their children at noon as severe weather moved through south Louisiana.

The notice from Superintendent Melissa Stilley was sent out in a last-minute email and posted to social media around 11:30 a.m., just a half-hour before the adjusted dismissal time. The school system added that all campuses would be closed by 1 p.m.

The alert came as the storm system passed over the Baton Rouge area and made its way east into Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Tangipahoa Parish before noon and remained in effect until around 1:30 p.m.

Most parishes west of Tangipahoa announced school closures a day earlier, including neighboring Livingston Parish. Both Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes opted to stick to their normal school schedules going into Wednesday.

St. Tammany also sent out a notice after 11:30 a.m. announcing it was moving up dismissal time by one hour across the parish.