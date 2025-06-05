94°
Tangipahoa inmate sought after walking off job site Thursday afternoon

Thursday, June 05 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

TICKFAW - Deputies are searching for an inmate who walked off of a job site Thursday afternoon. 

Donald Ray Wilson, 42, is serving time for a parole violation as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 

He was last seen leaving a job site in the 51000 block of Highway 51 in Tickfaw, wearing gray sweatpants, Nike shoes and a black and gray jacket. 

He is in a program that allows inmates with the Department of Corrections to work jobs with partner businesses outside of the jail. 

Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Tangipahoa Parish Jail at (985) 748-8147 ext. 1 or the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.

