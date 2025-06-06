76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tangipahoa inmate back in custody after walking off job site Thursday afternoon

Friday, June 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW - Deputies re-arrested an inmate who walked off a job site Thursday afternoon. 

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Deputies located Donald Ray Wilson, 42, early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. Wilson was originally arrested for a parole violation as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 

He is in a program that allows inmates with the Department of Corrections to work jobs with partner businesses outside of the jail. 

Details on how deputies were able to locate Wilson are still unknown. This is a developing story.

