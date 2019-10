Tangipahoa: Free book fest to provide books & more on Oct. 12

HAMMOND - The Hammond Branch Library is inviting the public to its annual Free Book Festival on Saturday, October 12 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event will feature food, local authors, as well as a free book and grab bag for each visitor.



This year, the festival's theme is, 'Helping Hands- Building a Better World' and focuses on the work of nonprofit groups in the Tangipahoa area.