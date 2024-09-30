86°
Iberville farmer fined for denying farm workers adequate water, firing shots at them
ROSEDALE - An Iberville Parish farmer was fined over $10,000 for threatening farm workers and denying them water.
A complaint was filed to the U.S. Department of Labor in August against Glynn Rivet, the owner of Rivet and Sons LLC, a sugarcane and soybean farm in Rosedale.
Rivet allegedly denied his workers adequate water, and then when he found out they instead asked his son for assistance, he screamed obscenities and pointed a handgun at the workers, firing retaliation shots.
Rivet has been ordered to pay $12,000 in civil penalties and has been disbarred from enrolling in the H-2A program, a program that allows farmers to bring in foreign workers for seasonal agricultural jobs.
