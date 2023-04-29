62°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies searching for suspect who vandalized Ponchatoula funeral home
PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for the driver of a white truck who vandalized the outside of a Ponchatoula funeral home.
Videos re-posted by the sheriff's office show a white truck doing donuts in the parking lot of LN Hughes Funeral Services, kicking up rocks that broke a window and chipped paint on the business' hearse.
Owner Lisa Hughes says she was woken up in the middle of the night when her security cameras picked up activity outside of the funeral home. Hughes says this is not the first time someone has vandalized her property either.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cannabis street fair aims to inform community about natural healing powers of...
-
Tangipahoa deputies searching for suspect who vandalized Ponchatoula funeral home
-
After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes...
-
Over 30 crime cameras installed at Baton Rouge businesses, hundreds more to...
-
Innocent bystander injured in police chase struggling months later, can't get help
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring