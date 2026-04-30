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Tangipahoa deputies searching for man accused of breaking into Fluker scrap yard, stealing money, gun
FLUKER — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of breaking into the business office of a Fluker scrap yard and stealing money and a gun, as well as taking pictures of business documents.
Late Monday evening, surveillance video at Highway 51 Scrap Metal showed the break-in.
The suspect could be seen wearing a hoodie and driving northbound on Highway 51 from the property in a 2007 silver Chevy Tahoe with Louisiana license plate 113 KAJ.
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Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information about who the suspect is and their whereabouts to call 985-748-3332.
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