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Tangipahoa deputies searching for man accused of breaking into Fluker scrap yard, stealing money, gun

1 hour 38 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 8:16 AM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FLUKER — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of breaking into the business office of a Fluker scrap yard and stealing money and a gun, as well as taking pictures of business documents. 

Late Monday evening, surveillance video at Highway 51 Scrap Metal showed the break-in. 

The suspect could be seen wearing a hoodie and driving northbound on Highway 51 from the property in a 2007 silver Chevy Tahoe with Louisiana license plate 113 KAJ.

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Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information about who the suspect is and their whereabouts to call 985-748-3332.

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