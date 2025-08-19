Tangipahoa deputies looking to identify man spotted with large blood stain at La. Hwy 445

LORANGER - Deputies are looking to identify a man spotted walking down the highway with a large blood stain on the right side of his body, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said, on Sunday, a property owner at La. Highway 445 near La. Highway 40 caught an older, white man on his surveillance camera walking down a gravel road with a large blood stain on his right side. Officials don't know his identity, why he was in the area or what direction he went.

There were no crimes, crashes or missing person reports fitting his description or area. Deputies want to perform a wellness check and, if necessary, get him medical care. Anyone with information can contact officials at 985-747-9696.