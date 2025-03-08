Tangipahoa deputies looking for work release inmate who walked off job site

COVENT - A work release inmate walked off a job site and deputies are searching for him, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO said Taegan Howarth, 22, was last seen wearing a yellow vest and white hard hat on the levee near Highway 44 and Zen-Noh Grain in Covent. He was assigned to a program in Tangipahoa Parish that allows inmates to work jobs with partner businesses outside the jail; he was previously convicted in a St. Tammany drug, battery and weapons case.

Anyone with information about Howarth's whereabouts should call 911 or the Tangipahoa Parish Jail directly at 985-748-8147.