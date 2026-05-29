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Tangipahoa deputies locate runaway 17-year-old

6 hours 13 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 3:16 PM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office located a runaway 17-year-old with a serious medical condition.

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Officials said the juvenile was located within Tangipahoa Parish and is receiving medical evaluation at a local hospital.

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