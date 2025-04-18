71°
Tangipahoa deputies find runaway 16-year-old last seen in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office located a runaway 16-year-old.
The missing girl was from Ponchatoula.
