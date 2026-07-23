Tangipahoa deputies ask for help finding vehicle burglary suspect

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies have asked the public for help tracking down a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was seen breaking into a car at a trailer park along Ruffino Road on June 28. When someone confronted him, he fled on a bicycle, but not before a neighbor snapped a picture of him.

TPSO said it has yet to identify him, but knows that he frequents the Old U.S. 51 area.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the suspect to call its Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.