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Tangipahoa deputies ask for help finding vehicle burglary suspect

1 hour 26 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 1:04 PM July 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies have asked the public for help tracking down a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a man was seen breaking into a car at a trailer park along Ruffino Road on June 28. When someone confronted him, he fled on a bicycle, but not before a neighbor snapped a picture of him.

TPSO said it has yet to identify him, but knows that he frequents the Old U.S. 51 area.

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The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the suspect to call its Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088. 

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