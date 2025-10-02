Tangipahoa deputies: 16 clerks booked for unlawful alcohol, tobacco sales

AMITE - 16 clerks were cited in recent operations to uncover underage tobacco and alcohol sales, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said since July, deputies were assigned additional shifts focused solely on identifying businesses, their employees, and customers engaged in unlawful sales of tobacco and alcohol in an effort to reduce underage substance abuse. Around 70 retail alcohol and tobacco establishments in the parish were visited and 16 people were cited.

The citations were for unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco, alternative nicotine products or vapor products, deputies said.